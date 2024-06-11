Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Bridgewater Associates LP’s 6th Largest Position

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,774,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,332 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $434,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 299,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $354.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.