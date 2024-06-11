Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,841,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007,957 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 1.00% of Johnson Controls International worth $394,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,411,000 after acquiring an additional 305,798 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after acquiring an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,724 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.23. 601,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,607,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

