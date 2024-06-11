JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $42.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.73.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get JFrog alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FROG

Insider Transactions at JFrog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,490,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,689,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,722,908.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 238,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,650,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in JFrog by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in JFrog by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 80,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. Research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.