Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Janus International Group Trading Up 2.5 %

JBI opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Janus International Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 67.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Janus International Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

