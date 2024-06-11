Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned about 6.61% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEAD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 1,039.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

LEAD traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.15. 850 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

