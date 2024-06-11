Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.99. 870,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.58 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

