Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.5% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 4,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 39,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,994.9% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 102,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOG stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,362,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average is $151.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $179.95. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,458 shares of company stock worth $25,538,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.