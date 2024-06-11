Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 633.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.40. 2,236,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,526,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

