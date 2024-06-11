Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 82,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 88,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.17. The company had a trading volume of 967,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.71 and its 200-day moving average is $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

