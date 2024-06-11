Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.21. 415,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,133. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.16 and its 200 day moving average is $386.16. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

