Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $234,729,000 after buying an additional 670,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in McDonald’s by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 724,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $214,842,000 after buying an additional 525,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,139,000 after acquiring an additional 370,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.49. The stock had a trading volume of 893,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,459. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.39 and its 200 day moving average is $282.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.