iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.97. 277,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,048. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

