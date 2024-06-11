iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Gap Down to $23.72

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.72, but opened at $22.54. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 12,196 shares.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 424,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 124,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,104 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.