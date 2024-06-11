iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Declares $0.07 Dividend

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0691 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCHI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile
