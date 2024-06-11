iShares MSCI China ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1905 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,827. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

