iShares MSCI China ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1905 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,827. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile
