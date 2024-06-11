iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Plans $0.08 Dividend

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

ILIT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Get iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF alerts:

About iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.