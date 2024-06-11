iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILITGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

ILIT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33.

About iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.