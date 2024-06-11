iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3999 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. 13,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,408. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $105.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

