iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3999 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. 13,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,408. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $105.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.