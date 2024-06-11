iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Plans Dividend of $0.10

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1007 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

NASDAQ ESMV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

