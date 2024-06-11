iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 769,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 843,966 shares.The stock last traded at $32.81 and had previously closed at $33.31.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,362,000 after buying an additional 59,682 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

