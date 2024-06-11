iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:USXF)

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0901 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

USXF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. 54,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

