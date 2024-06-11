iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Announces Dividend of $0.31

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3092 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.09. 5,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,857. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $75.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

