iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Announces Dividend of $0.22

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2182 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IVEG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 2,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319. The company has a market cap of $4.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $20.83.
About iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF
