iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Announces Dividend of $0.22

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2182 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVEG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 2,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319. The company has a market cap of $4.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $20.83.

Get iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF alerts:

About iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.