iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 74,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 18,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.
