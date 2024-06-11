iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Plans Dividend of $0.42

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4205 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.82. 286,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,878. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
