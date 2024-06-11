iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Declares Dividend of $0.38

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3784 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:AIA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.22. 29,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $68.46.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Asia 50 ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.