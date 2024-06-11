Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 4.1%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.89. 2,625,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,827,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Up 11.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $626,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 717,843 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.