Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 4.1%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.89. 2,625,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,827,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $626,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 717,843 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
