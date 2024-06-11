Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IRDM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,762,000 after purchasing an additional 539,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 87,802 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.