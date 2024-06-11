IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146,960 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.35.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

