IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 3.8%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 931,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,965,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

IonQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of IonQ by 11.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IonQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

