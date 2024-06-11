Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Holdings Lifted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 2.01% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 86,462 shares during the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,014,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 498,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,467,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after buying an additional 57,643 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 263,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 50,572 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:OMFS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.28. 26,915 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

