Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stake Raised by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,197 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.13% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 57,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. 413,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,934. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

