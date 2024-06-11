Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,454 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,871.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,042,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,612 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 320,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

