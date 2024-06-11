Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 210,838 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210,838 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sasol were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sasol by 10.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100,789 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 2,100.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Sasol by 7,100.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

