Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $1.34 Million in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 568,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.3% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,987,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 14.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.37. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.68.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XERS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

