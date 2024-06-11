Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.19 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $11.16 or 0.00016057 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and approximately $153.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00046486 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,210,298 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,586,046 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.