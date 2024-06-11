International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

Shares of IPF stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.31. The company has a market cap of £276.40 million, a P/E ratio of 610.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. International Personal Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 99.20 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.50 ($1.71).

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 7.16%. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Insider Activity at International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance Company Profile

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39), for a total transaction of £416,041.01 ($529,786.08). 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

