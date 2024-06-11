International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,326 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,539,000 after buying an additional 51,143 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.97. 34,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,521. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $99.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

