Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE FOUR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 825,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,151,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $6,040,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,935,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOUR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

