Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total transaction of $3,626,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,152,355.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.49, for a total transaction of $3,637,350.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $4,039,800.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.73, for a total transaction of $4,075,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total value of $4,293,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.73, for a total value of $4,270,950.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.84, for a total value of $4,152,600.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $241.09. 7,261,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,619,729. The company has a market cap of $233.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 15,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 51,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 32,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upped their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

