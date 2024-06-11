Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $421,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $305,000.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 106,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,033. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3,487.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IMKTA

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.