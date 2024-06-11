Insider Selling: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Sells 14,721 Shares of Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.03), for a total value of £116,001.48 ($147,716.13).

Inchcape Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Inchcape stock traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 773.50 ($9.85). 593,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,662. Inchcape plc has a 52 week low of GBX 597.50 ($7.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 892.50 ($11.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,194.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 776.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 713.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.37) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.24) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

