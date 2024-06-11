Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $9,221,625.45.

On Thursday, March 28th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.88. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -103.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

