Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells 1,458 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.36. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $24,736,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,499 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,910,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after buying an additional 393,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

