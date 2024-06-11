Insider Selling: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $864,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $131.70. 5,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,667. The company has a market cap of $861.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $137.37.

Barrett Business Services shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, June 24th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 24th.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 152.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 64.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 74.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

