Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells 41,730 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at $13,537,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,409. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.08. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.32 and a 12-month high of $256.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

