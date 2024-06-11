Insider Buying: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Purchases $371,987.88 in Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $371,987.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,073,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,231,624.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 98,446 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,376.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 175,022 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $3,671,961.56.

On Monday, May 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,750.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $457,774.24.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $908,675.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $555,672.26.

On Thursday, April 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 107,083 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,228,397.23.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $244,592.04.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $20.73. 109,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.54. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $31.70.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

