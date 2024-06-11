Insider Buying: Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) CFO Purchases 1,636 Shares of Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) CFO Desiree Amber Kramer bought 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guild Stock Up 1.1 %

GHLD traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217. The company has a market capitalization of $899.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Guild Holdings has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $17.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Guild by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHLD shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on GHLD

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.