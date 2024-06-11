Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Buys 64,054 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 64,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,740.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,917,134.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 20,467 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $23,537.05.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 7,833 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,694.63.

On Monday, June 3rd, Howard Dvorkin acquired 52,200 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 18,226 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,777.64.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 3,381 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,921.96.

On Monday, May 20th, Howard Dvorkin bought 17,814 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $20,664.24.

FlexShopper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 48,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,751. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $25.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a current ratio of 13.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Equities analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,629,544 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. FlexShopper comprises approximately 3.7% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waterfall Asset Management LLC owned about 7.53% of FlexShopper as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

Further Reading

