Insider Buying: Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) Insider Acquires A$28,000.00 in Stock

Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani acquired 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00 ($18,543.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Aurumin Limited explores and develops for gold properties. It holds interest in the Central Sandstone project, the Mount Dimer project, the Mount Palmer project, and the Johnson Range project located in the Western Australia. Aurumin Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

