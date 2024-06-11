Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0252 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Incitec Pivot Price Performance
INCZY opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. Incitec Pivot has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.10.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
