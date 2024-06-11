Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0252 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

INCZY opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. Incitec Pivot has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

